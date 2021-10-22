Sex and the City Fame Sarah Jessica Parker Poses in Lehenga by Indian Designers, See Photos

Sex and the City actor Sarah Jessica Parker’s latest photos are breaking the internet and all for the right reasons. She was spotted wearing a designer lehenga by none other than Indian brand Falguni Shane Peacock on the sets of And Just Like That. She donned a fuchsia pink and blue blouse with a similar lehenga and accessorised her looks with a ‘maang tika’. She also added flowers to her braided hair.

She also added green bangles and her necklace to her look. Take a look at her photos.

Designer Falguni Shane, too, took to her social media handle to share photos of the actress. She wrote, “And just like that.. We became a part of a show that I binge-watched in my tweens, quoted all the dialogues from (especially, Carrie’s) and discussed endlessly with all my girl pals.✨ @sarahjessicaparker you look like a dream in that gorgeous Lehenga.♥️"

Meanwhile, And Just Like That is a reboot of Sex and the City and will star Parker (Carrie), Cynthia Nixon (Miranda), Kristin Davis (Charlotte). It will follow their journey of friendship in the 50s. Kim Cattrall will not be returning following her feud with the cast members, especially Sarah Jessica Parker. It will air in December.

The original series was based on a book by Candace Bushnell of the same name. It successfully ran for six seasons and was later remade into two feature films. A prequel televised series, The Carrie Diaries also ran for two seasons.

