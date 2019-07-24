Sexologist Claims 'Khandaani Shafakhana' Defames Him; HC Asks T-Series to Show Movie to Him

The Delhi High Court on Tuesday asked Super Cassettes Pvt Ltd, which does business under the T-Series label, to hold a special screening of its movie Khandaani Shafakhana for a Delhi based sexologist who has alleged that the film defames him and his profession.

Justice Rajiv Sahai Endlaw asked Super Cassettes to show the film to the sexologist on July 26 so that his apprehensions regarding damage to his reputation can be addressed and listed the matter for hearing on July 29.

The movie, starring Sonakshi Sinha in the lead, is slated to be released on August 2.

While issuing the direction, the court said that after viewing the material on record, including the film's trailer, it was of the prima facie view no damage has been caused to the reputation of the sexologist -- Vijay Abbot.

The court was also of the prima facie view that there has been no infringement of any trademark as claimed by Abbot.

It noted that the registration of the trademark -- Khandaani Shafakhana -- had lapsed in 2010 and it was not in being since 2001. Super Cassettes was initially hesitant to hold the private screening for Abbot, saying it could open the gates to litigants demanding the same in all future cases and said it was willing to show the film to Justice Endlaw alone.

However, as the court was not in favour of the suggestion, the company agreed to hold a screening of the movie on July 26.