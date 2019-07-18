Sexual Assault Case Against Kevin Spacey Dropped Over Complainant’s Refusal to Testify
The allegation of sexual misconduct against Kevin Spacey was one of the several to emerge since 2017 in the wake of the #MeToo movement with devastating effect on his acting career.
Actor Kevin Spacey. (Image: AP)
Prosecutors dropped sexual assault proceedings against Kevin Spacey on Wednesday after the case against the Hollywood star collapsed over his alleged victim's refusal to testify.
William Little had accused the 59-year-old actor of groping him in a bar on the upmarket resort island of Nantucket in July 2016. But Massachusetts prosecutors filed a formal notice of abandonment of indecent assault and battery indictment due to "the unavailability of the complaining witness."
Little chose to plead the Fifth Amendment, which allows witnesses and the accused not to testify so as not to incriminate themselves, after it was revealed that his cell phone—a key piece of evidence in the case—may have been compromised.
Little has said he took a smartphone video of the incident, which he says took place when he was an 18-year-old busboy in the bar and restaurant. But the phone—which the defence wanted to examine—has disappeared, as confirmed by Little and his parents, who were also called upon to testify.
A police officer said he returned the phone to the family after extracting all the information but admitted he neglected to ask for a receipt upon its return. The family said they never received it.
Little's mother Heather Unruh, a television news anchor known in the Boston area, admitted she had deleted some potentially embarrassing photos before giving the phone to police, but said she had not erased anything related to the alleged assault.
Spacey has insisted on his innocence of the charges, which would have carried a penalty of up to five years in prison. The allegation of sexual misconduct against the two-time Oscar winner was one of more than a dozen to emerge since 2017 in the wake of the #MeToo movement—in both the United States and Britain—with devastating effect on his acting career.
He was dropped from the cast of the popular House of Cards series and from a leading role in director Ridley Scott's All the Money in the World, with Christopher Plummer brought in as a last-second replacement.
Follow @News18Movies for more.
Also Watch
-
Super 30 Movie Review: Hrithik Roshan Leads Emotional Tale of Dreams And Hopes
-
Thursday 04 July , 2019
Spider-Man: Far From Home Review| Peter Parker Takes Us on Engrossing Vacation
-
Friday 21 June , 2019
Kabir Singh Review: Shahid Kapoor is Convincing as a Violent, Passionate Lover
-
Tuesday 18 June , 2019
Best Of MTV Movie Awards: Body Positivity, Stunt Doubles And Strong Women
-
Monday 17 June , 2019
Mohit Raina On His Web Series 'Kaafir'
Live TV
Recommended For You
- ICJ Orders Pakistan To Grant Consular Access To Kulbhushan Jadav
- Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor Go Out for a Romantic Luncheon in Mumbai, See Pics
- Nick Jonas Explains 'Saat Pheras' on Chat Show, Says He Is 'Locked in for Good'
- People are Using FaceApp's Aging Filter to Compare Selfies with Photos of their Parents
- Big Tech Quartet's Antitrust Hearing Highlights Their Sheer Might and Murky Policies