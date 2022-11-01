Sexual Assault Case: Dileep's Ex-Wife Manju Warrier to Be Summoned Again for Trial

Actress Manju Warrier will be summoned again for trial in the 2017 actress assault case in which her former husband, Dileep, is among the accused. The investigating team made the announcement on Tuesday. The case will be heard again on November 3 and a trial date will be decided then.

The development comes after the Ernakulam Principal Sessions Court framed charges against Dileep and his friend Sarath for destroying evidence. The two of them had denied the charges, but the investigating team believes that the statements of actress Manju Warrier and director P Balachandra Kumar will help bring them to book.

According to them, director Balachandra Kumar was present when Sarath brought to Dileep’s house a phone which had the footage of the sexual assault of the actress in a vehicle, according to reports.

Dileep is the eighth accused in the case of alleged sexual assault of a Malayali actress on the night of February 17, 2017, for two hours in a moving car. The survivor in her statement said she was abducted by five men and sexually assaulted, and the horrific act was also allegedly filmed.

The prosecution sought the cancellation of his bail alleging that the actor had influenced witnesses and destroyed evidence in the case. Dileep’s bail plea was rejected several times but finally granted in October 2017.

Dileep is an extremely popular actor in Malayalam cinema and a successful businessman as well. He became a villain for the media and the groups who alleged that he misused his power in this case. Such has been the clout of Dileep that it is alleged that many actresses who supported the survivor lost work in the industry. The survivor herself has not worked in a film since the alleged attack.

Dileep allegedly was the mastermind behind the attack. He was married to popular Malayali actress, Manju Warrier, from 1998 to 2015. Manju Warrier has given noteworthy performances in films like Asuran, Lucifer, and Mohanlal. For her upcoming film Thunivu, the makers have already wrapped up the filming schedule. After the completion of the filming process, Manju is still busy dubbing for the movie.

A picture with Manju in the dubbing studio, recently went viral on social media after the actress shared the post on her Instagram handle. “No Guts, No Glory,” read Manju’s inspirational caption.

