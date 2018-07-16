Sexual Harassment At Work Remains A Perennial Issue For Women In Paid Work, Says NCW Chairperson Rekha Sharma

National Commission for Women (NCW) Chairperson Rekha Sharma said that women are still victim of sexual harassment at workplace and many do not report such incidents."Sexual harassment at work remains a perennial issue for women in paid work. Much attention has been paid to gender discrimination and sexual harassment in the entertainment industry since the 'Me Too' Movement," Sharma said while addressing a one-day national seminar on 'Sexual Harassment at Workplace' at FTII, Pune.The seminar addressed issues related to sexual harassment at workplace, with a special reference to entertainment industry and steps required to be taken to ensure implementation of legal provisions."Definitely one cannot shy away from the fact that the entertainment industry is a male-dominated industry, which is always a big risk factor for harassment," Sharma said.The aim of the national seminar was to address the functionality of the Sexual Harassment at Workplace (Prevention, Prohibition and Redressal) Act, 2013 in the entertainment industry and provide a platform to various stakeholders to highlight the issues faced by women at such work places."Combating this climate, however, is a herculean task, especially considering how many women in the industry don't report harassment they face," she added.Renowned lawyer and equality activist Naina Kapur also conducted an interactive session on 'Sexual Harassment of Workplace - Concept, History and Legislation'. As part of a panel discussion, Malayalam actor Ranjni Sasha, representing the Women in Cinema Collective (WCC) and women professionals of the South Indian film fraternity, emphasised the need to establish Internal Complaints Committees (ICC) in the film industry, the statement said.The seminar had over 250 participants, including students of law colleges, various stakeholders, representatives of production houses like the Dharma Productions, Yash Raj Films, Balaji Films, Mukta Arts, Pritish Nandy Communications, Viacom 18, it said.