No Proof Against Nana Patekar in Sexual Harassment Case Filed by Tanushree Dutta, Cops Tell Court

Mumbai police has informed a local court that they have no evidence to prosecute actor Nana Patekar in a molestation case lodged against him by actor Tanushree Dutta.

The suburban Oshiwara police on Wednesday filed a 'B Summary' report before a metropolitan magistrate in Andheri, Deputy Commissioner of Police Paramjit Singh Dahiya told PTI.

A 'B-Summary' report is filed when the police do not find any evidence against the accused person to file a charge sheet and seek trial. Dutta filed a complaint against Patekar in October 2018 in which she accused him of harassing and misbehaving with her while shooting a song on the sets of the film Horn Ok Pleasss in 2008.

She also alleged that during the shooting of the song sequence, Patekar inappropriately touched her even after she had clearly mentioned that she will not perform lewd, vulgar or uncomfortable steps.

However, Dutta's lawyer, Nitin Satpute, has told Times Now that they haven't yet received any official communication from the police. He also said if that's the case then they would "challenge" the closure report.

Earlier, there were multiple reports about Patekar being given a clean chit in the case.

But Satpute clarified in a press conference, "There is certain process that has to be followed by police where they issue a letter to complainant about the same... So, these are just false rumours and we are going to take action against such rumours. Nana is playing psychological games by spreading false rumours as he wants to get clean chit from the case by the police."

Satpute had claimed that Patekar was "trying to put pressure on police and is misleading the case". He also refuted the reports which stated that there were not proper witnesses' statements which resonate Dutta's allegations against the veteran actor.

Dutta's case led to the #MeToo wave in India as it opened the floodgates for numerous other women to come forward with their stories of sexual harassment and abuse at workplace.

(With inputs from agencies)

