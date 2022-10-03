Sexy Shanaya Kapoor Raises Temperature With Her Latest Steamy Bikini Pic; Suhana Khan Reacts

Shanaya Kapoor is a glamorous star kid who has amassed a huge following on social media prior to her big Bollywood debut. The actress occasionally teases fans with glimpses from her personal life. As Shanaya is currently cooling it off on vacation, she has also been updating her social media feed with stunning pictures from her escapade. However, her latest picture has induced a sense of missing in Shah Rukh Khan’s glamorous daughter Suhana Khan.

On Sunday, the soon-to-be-actress took to her Instagram handle where she shared a happy picture in a sexy bikini as she posed in an infinity pool for the shutterbugs. The scenic backdrop overlooking a turquoise-colored ocean, pagoda, greenery and an overcast sky adds charm to the beautiful snap. Shanaya captioned the picture “Happy Face” to which Suhana Khan responded with “Miss You”. Besides Suhana, Shanaya Kapoor’s mother and the Fabulous Wives star Maheep Kapoor commented, “My Girl (with a slew of loved up emojis)”. Meanwhile, one of the fans wrote, “May that happy face never go away”, another one commented, “Magnificent as always”. Someone also said, “Super hot Shanaya.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shanaya Kapoor (@shanayakapoor02)

Amid all the rumors and speculations regarding her first film ‘Bedhadak’, the upcoming actress is all set to begin shooting for the film next year and finds herself closer to realising her childhood dream of entering the showbiz industry. Bedhadak is a Shashank Khaitan’s directorial which is backed by Karan Johar. The film also stars Lakshya Lalwani who was supposed to make his debut with the now-shelved Dostana 2. Besides Lakshya and Shanaya, it will also have Gurfateh Pirzada. Ahead of its shoot, the actors are currently reading scripts and undergoing workshops for their first film. On the other hand, Suhana Khan would also be making her debut in Zoya Akhtar’s OTT movie ‘Archies’ which will also launch Sridevi and Boney Kapoor’s daughter Khushi Kapoor and Amitabh Bachchan’s grandson Agastya Nanda. Alongside them, Dot, Yuvraj Menda, Vedang Raina and Mihir Ahuja are planning to prove their acting mettle in the Indian-adaptation of the famed comic book.

