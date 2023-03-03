Sexy Urfi Javed Puts Trolls To Shame With Bold Saree At Party; She Praises Babil Khan For Skirt Dress

Stalwart designer duo Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla hosted a grand premiere of their fashion film Mera Noor Hai Mashoor in Mumbai on Thursday. The event was graced by well-known faces from the industry including, late actor Irrfan Khan’s son Babil, who recently made his acting debut in the Netflix film Qala. And, television personality Uorfi Javed, who often makes headlines for her out-of-the-box fashion choices. To attend the event, Uorfi Javed gave a dash of western twist to her Indian saree but what stole the limelight was her intricately-designed headgear.

Her red saree was draped over a sheer blouse featuring spiral details completed with motifs. With the addition of a pink silk layer to add contrast, the modernized saree was accentuated with a thigh-high slit. Another layer of drama was added with a crown-like headgear that complemented her chunky drop-down statement earrings. When it came to makeup, Uorfi opted for cat eyes and glossy lips, with sleek hair left open to complete her style statement. Take a look at it here:

The highlight of the red carpet came when Uorfi Javed began cheering for Babil Khan for his experimental sartorial choice. The Qala fame sported a multi-colour gown which was teamed with a black jacket. The unbuttoned layer of the jacket consisted of embroidery work done all over it in golden thread. In a paparazzi video, Uorfi Javed was spotted directing Babil to pose on the red carpet. “Babil, you look amazing,” screamed Uorfi while complimenting the actor, which was followed by her cheerful claps.

It appears that the Qala actor accidentally ended up breaking Uorfi Javed’s headgear during their brief interaction at the premiere. The television actress appeared to be a tad bit upset about it and also shared a glimpse of it in a boomerang video on Instagram. She displayed her broken crown adding, “So Babil broke my headgear cause I think he got jealous.”

The events that lead to the breaking of her accessory remain unclear. Besides them, Jaya Bachchan and her daughter Shweta, Neetu Kapoor, Sonali Bendre and her husband, Hardik Pandya and Natas Stankovic, Neha Dhupia, Angad Bedi, and Huma Qureshi were some of the prominent faces to make an appearance.

