Shaakuntalam Motion Poster Out: Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Dev Mohan Film Set To Release On Nov 4

Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s next project, a mythological film Shaakuntalam is one of the most anticipated in Tollywood. After a long wait, the makers finally announced an update. On Friday, the makers of Shaakuntalam dropped an intriguing motion poster of the upcoming film and also announced its release date. Presented by Dil Raju under Sri Venkateswara Creations in collaboration with Gunaa Teamworks, Produced by Neelima Guna, and written and directed by Gunasekhar, the film is all set to release on November 4, 2022.

The massively mounted film Shaakuntalam based on internationally acclaimed Kalidasa’s Sanskrit play ‘Abhijnana Shakuntalam’ is all set to release in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam and Kannada. The story of Shaakuntalam revolves around the epic love story of Shakuntala and King Dushyant from Mahabharata, portrayed by Samantha and Dev Mohan.

The first poster of the film came out recently and the audiences were mesmerized and their enthusiasm elevated to the highest level to watch this upcoming mythological drama.

The film is helmed by supremely proficient, Director Gunasekhar and marks a whimsical tale of love set in the Kashyapa Kanumalu (Kashmir), the grandeur and splendour of Dushyant’s Puru Dynasty making the film extremely exceptional.

Along with an alluring storyline, the film also has an accomplished star cast consisting of Sachin Khedekar Kabir Bedi, Dr M.Mohan Babu Prakash Raj, Madhubala, Gautami, Aditi Balan, Ananya Nagalla and Jisshu Sengupta in pivotal roles. Another added attraction to the star cast is icon Star Allu Arjun’s daughter Allu Arha portraying the role of Prince Bharata.

