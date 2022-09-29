Shaakuntalam: Samantha Prabhu and Dev Mohan's Film Postponed, New Release Date To Be Announced Soon

If you have been waiting eagerly for Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Dev Mohan’s Shaakuntalam, here’s something that might upset you a little. On Thursday, the makers of the film issued a statement and announced that they will not be able to release the movie on November 4, which was its initial scheduled date of release. This is because the much-awaited movie will now be released in 3D.

In the statement issued, the makers mentioned that they want to take the mythological drama to the next level. Therefore, to ensure a bigger and more enthralling experience in the world of Shaakuntalam they will now be releasing the film in 3D. This means that the makers will now complete the 3D version of the film and will soon announce the new release date.

“We aim to give a bigger experience with ‘Shaakuntalam’ and immerse you in the ‘world of Shaakuntalam’, for which we as a team felt 3D would be a brilliant way. To facilitate this, we would be taking some time to put forth and so, will be unable to meet the earlier announced date of release. We thank the support and love showered upon us, from around the world hoping for your support in this too! From around the world, hoping for your support in this too! We will be announcing the new release date soon,” the statement read.

Talking about Shaakuntalam, the film portrays the epic love story of Shakuntala and King Dushyant from Mahabharata, portrayed by Samantha and Dev Mohan respectively. The film also has an extremely accomplished star cast consisting of Sachin Khedekar Kabir Bedi, Dr. M Mohan Babu Prakash Raj, Madhubala, Gautami, Aditi Balan, Ananya Nagalla and Jisshu Sengupta among others. Another added attraction to the starcast is icon Star Allu Arjun’s daughter Allu Arha portraying the role of Prince Bharata.

Presented by Dil Raju under Sri Venkateswara Creations in collaboration with Gunaa Teamworks, Produced by Neelima Guna, and written and directed by Gunasekhar, the film will be released in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam and Kannada.

