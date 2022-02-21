Shaakuntalam: Samantha Ruth Prabhu Is A Princess In White In The First Look From Mythological Film

Samantha Ruth Prabhu shared the first look of her upcoming movie Shaakuntalam on Monday and the actress looks nothing less than a princess in it. Samantha took to Instagram and shared the poster in which she was seen wearing a white ensemble with flower embellishments and lost in thought. Seated on a stone in the middle of the forest, Samantha is surrounded by numerous wildlife animals, including deers and swans.

The actress plays the role of Shakuntala, based on the popular play Shakuntala by Kalidasa and Vishvamitra. Sharing the first look, Samantha wrote, “Presenting… Nature’s beloved.. the Ethereal and Demure.. “Shakuntala” from #Shaakuntalam."

Produced by Gunaa Teamworks and bankrolled by Neelima Guna, Dil Raju, and Hanshitha Reddy, the team had previously announced that they would be dropping the first look on Monday morning. The film is directed by Gunasekhar and also stars Dev Mohan, who plays the role of Dushyanta. Allu Arjun’s daughter Allu Arha will be seen playing the role of Prince Bharata. Samantha had wrapped the filming of the project in August 2021.

Sharing a picture with the team, the actress wrote, “This film will stay with me for the rest of my life. As a little girl I believed in fairy tales .. not much has changed. I still do…. and @gunasekhar1 sir my fairy godfather ☺️ making my dream a reality. When he narrated this film to me I was immediately transported to a most beautiful world .. the world of Shaakuntalam.. a world like no other. But I was nervous and scared. Was it possible for us to create such beauty on celluloid.?? Today as I say my goodbyes, I have such an immense feeling of love and gratitude, to this absolutely incredible human @gunasekhar1 sir, for he has created a world that has exceeded all my expectations. The inner child in me is dancing with joy."

