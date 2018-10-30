English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Shaan Attacked on Stage for Singing Bengali Song During Assam Concert, Singer Denies
A video from the concert has been doing rounds on social media and it shows people shouting, 'This is Assam and not Bengal.'
Facebook photo of Bollywood singer Shaan.
Bollywood singer Shaan was allegedly attacked with stones and paper balls during a stage performance at Guwahati's Sarusajai Stadium on Sunday for singing a Bengali song, reports news agency ANI.
A video from the concert has been doing rounds on social media and it shows people shouting, “This is Assam and not Bengal.”
The singer can be heard requesting the crowd to not make it political in the video. He also reportedly told the audience that he is performing despite being unwell.
Following the social media backlash, Shaan took to Twitter and clarified what had happened during the concert. He denied reports of stone pelting during the concert and said, "Complete lies!!! One Paper ticket folded up was thrown on stage by One Person after vigorously gestering and shouting to stop singing.. That’s all ... please stop these wild speculations and lies 🙏"
Terming the incident 'unfortunate', the singer said it would be wrong to tarnish the image of the state over one unfortunate incident. He wrote, "Just for the records ...loved my Assam Tour!! Saw the most fascinating sights...made new friends..had huge turnouts at every concert.. Over one unfortunate incident it would be VeryWrong to Tarnish this Beautifull State!!! Whatever happened was in the heat of the moment" (sic)
Assam: Stones and paper balls were pelted at Singer Shaan during a concert in Guwahati's Sarusajai stadium yesterday after he sang a Bengali song. 'Please respect the performer' Shaan told the crowd. pic.twitter.com/SRaAvmyOa5
— ANI (@ANI) October 30, 2018
Complete lies!!! One Paper ticket folded up was thrown on stage by One Person after vigorously gestering and shouting to stop singing.. That’s all ... please stop these wild speculations and lies 🙏 https://t.co/F6QdEuT761— Shaan (@singer_shaan) October 30, 2018
Just for the records ...loved my Assam Tour!! Saw the most fascinating sights...made new friends..had huge turnouts at every concert.. Over one unfortunate incident it would be VeryWrong to Tarnish this Beautifull State!!! Whatever happened was in the heat of the moment 🙏 https://t.co/2pcE1IUYLe — Shaan (@singer_shaan) October 29, 2018
| Edited by: Huma Tabassum
