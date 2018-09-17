Shaan on Not Getting Work: I was Not Able to Understand What was Happening

With newer generation taking over, fewer opportunities are left for senior artistes like him, says Shaan on his noticeable absence from Bollywood’s music scene.The man behind several hits including Bum Bum Bole, Chand Sifarish, Behti Hawa Sa Tha Woh and Jab Se Tere Naina, says he was disheartened for a brief period as not much work was coming his way.Recalling his low phase, Shaan told PTI, "From 2010 to 2013-14, I was not able to understand what was happening. Why I was not getting the work that I was getting earlier? What did I do wrong? I couldn't find the answer but I figured that it happens with everyone as new people come in and they take over.”"But now, my belief in my own singing has grown. I feel I am a better singer today. I have worked on my shortcomings. I am working hard and am proud of myself," he added.Shaan has accepted the swift change in his career and is currently busy making his own independent music, doing ad films and collaborations. "With film songs, the A-league stuff is not happening. I have been open to the idea of singing for newer production houses. Many advised me to not take this up and said it would affect my career and that I should be connecting with the top guys. But I feel, I too was new at some point and somebody gave me an opportunity."The singer believes doing live concerts is the best way of connecting with fans. "Music as an industry is going through lot of changes. I don't know how well-paying it is to be a singer today. If you can entertain through live performances, then sky is the limit as people enjoy it,” he said.Meanwhile, Shaan and his son Shubh recently reprised the popular DuckTales track in Hindi. He says he remembers watching the show in his 20s. "The jingle came to me quickly as somewhere it was in my head. It is an iconic show. I couldn't have said no to this offer."Shaan says the track complements the sense of adventure and excitement of the show and it was fun recording the Hindi version especially because he shared the experience with his son.DuckTales aired on Doordarshan in Hindi in the 90s and now Disney India channel is set to re-launch the adventures of Uncle Scrooge and his family in the new reboot. DuckTales will be aired on Disney India channel from October 1.