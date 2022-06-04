Shaan Pays Tribute to KK at an Event by Singing Pal, Fans Get Emotional

The demise of singer Krishnakumar Kunnath, popularly known as KK, sent shock waves through the entertainment industry. His fans too are finding it hard to accept the news. Condolences and tributes are still pouring in from all corners. Singer Shaan, who had collaborated with KK to gift us iconic tracks like Dus Bahane, It’s the Time to Disco, and Koi Kahe among others paid his tributes to KK by singing his most memorable song Pal at an event.

In a video shared by him on his official social media handle, Shaan can be heard saying that he would like to start by remembering KK and singing his evergreen song which has a beautiful philosophy to it. Sharing the video he wrote, “Remembering Kakes Don’t know why but that’s what call him .. Kakes”

Watch Shaan’s video:

Shaan’s heartfelt tribute to his friend and industry colleague made fans emotional, who took to the comment section to thank Shaan and also to express their grief and shock. One fan wrote, “Thank you shaan sir.koi to yaad kiya kk sir ko…Bollywood stars to apna kapda aur bakwas dance dikhane mein bz hein🙂” meanwhile another fan wrote, “Sir it was so emotional for mutual fans of both of you , I am one of them ♥️”

After KK’s demise, Shaan took to social media and recalled his memories by sharing a collage of priceless pictures with the late singer. Along with the photo collage, he dedicated a lengthy note. Shaan wrote, “Let me just pretend you are here .. we never spoke on a regular basis .. but always had one another in a very special place in our heart !! I have said ‘ I want to be like KK’ as content, as uncomplicated yet uncompromising when it came to his personal space. Had his prioritise perfectly in place .. But I realise .. there can never be anyone like @kk_live_now !! He will always be ‘The One and Only’ .. “

He added, “.. I cannot even begin to imagine what Jyo, Nakul and Tamara are going through .. All I can say is that He gave them 20 lifetimes of warm memories .. compared to any average family man. We started together .. we did so many SuperDuper hits songs together .. #KoiKahe #TimeToDisco #DusBahane #HumdumSuniyoRe #Zameen ( title track) #Golmaal .. songs from #DeTaali .. the list is endless .. we did the most number of shows together .. touring with @anumalikmusic ji in the early 2000s.. .. #No1Yaari Tour through WB, Orissa, Assam .. our Back to back 3 shows in 3 years in Dubai. I am blessed to have known this ‘Boy’ (who refused to grow up .. and now will remain Forever Young).”

KK passed away on May 31, shortly after a concert in Kolkata.

May his soul rest in peace

