Shaan Reveals His Kids Made Him Get a Heart Checkup After KK's Unfortunate Demise

Last month, singer Krishnakumar Kunnath aka KK passing away sent shockwaves through the entire country. He reportedly suffered a heart attack following his concert in Kolkata’s Nazrul Manch. Singer Shaan, who was also good friends with KK, revealed that his kids insisted he gets a checkup following KK’s tragedy. Talking to Bollywood Hungama, he said “Not just for the artist, but also for the people attending, whenever the audience has more than 300-400 people, accidents can happen. You take so many permissions, and it’s expensive to put up a show. To have an ambulance there is part of the procedure.”

He continued, “We have done many shows where they have been stampedes. But at that point you get very excited– there is a live audience in front of you, what tantrum would you do at that point. And you do the show. KK wouldn’t take more than eight shows a month no matter how much money you offer. He was very careful. And something like this to happen to someone who has always been very cautious and not desperate…it’s crazy.”

Shaan further added that he went to Mumbai after his children insisted he gets a heart check-up. “My children were also insisting, so I especially went to Mumbai for a day and had a heart check-up. I would like to tell this to everyone, especially if you are post 40, you should not take a chance and get a checkup done every two years.”

Shaan, who had collaborated with KK to gift us iconic tracks like Dus Bahane, It’s the Time to Disco, and Koi Kahe among others paid his tributes to KK by singing his most memorable song Pal at an event a couple of days ago. In a video shared by him on his official social media handle, Shaan can be heard saying that he would like to start by remembering KK and singing his evergreen song which has a beautiful philosophy to it.

KK passed away on May 31, shortly after a concert in Kolkata.

