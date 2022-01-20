Shaan’s Mother Sonali Mukherjee Passes Away, Kailash Kher Prays For Singer's Family

Playback singer Shaan’s mother Sonali Mukherjee has passed away. The news was confirmed by singer Kailash Kher in a tweet on Thursday morning. Although the cause of death is still unknown, Kailash offered condolences and prayed for Shaan and his family.

“Shaan’s mother passed away. Prayers to the Almighty for the salvation of the departed soul. It is a prayer to Lord Shiva, the ruler of all the three worlds, that our brother Shaan’s family should get the strength to bear this sorrow. Eternal prayers," Kailash said in a tweet in Hindi.

In an interview with Hindustan Times, back in 2016, Shaan had revealed that it was because of his mother, he could pursue a career in singing. His father had died when the singer was 14 and his mother raised him and his sister by herself. “She raised my sister, Sagarika, and me, single-handedly, after my father passed away in 1986. I was just 14 then. She used to be a chorus singer for film songs from 1970 to 2000," he had said.

Shaan had also added that when the singer started becoming popular, Sonali wanted to retire from her chorus singing job for she was worried she would embarrass Shaan. However, the singer was proud of her.

Sonali celebrated her birthday in March 2021 with Shaan and their family. At the time, Shaan took to Instagram to share a picture with her and wrote, “Today’s my Mom’s Birthday !!! ❤️ Glad that she’s is great health and happiness !!! Blessed ."

Shaan is known for many hit songs, including Chand Sifarish, Musu Musu, Kuch To Hua Hai and Jab Se Tere Naina. He has also released a few albums in the late 1990s. In 2020, the singer also sang the remixed version of Dus Bahane and Tujhe Rab Mana for Tiger Shroff’s Baaghi 3. Besides Bollywood, Shaan has sung songs in Assamese, Bengali, Telugu, Kannada, Tamil and Malayalam.

