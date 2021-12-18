Shabaash Mithu: Delhi Airport Recreated in Mumbai for Taapsee Pannu's Film | Exclusive

Taapsee Pannu announced the release date of Mithali Raj’s biopic, Shabaash Mithu, on the cricketer’s birthday on December 3. The coming-of-age tale of women’s cricket in India as witnessed by the most successful woman cricketer, Shabaash Mithu is scheduled to release o February 4, 2022.

The film, directed by Srijit Mukherjee, chronicles the highs and lows, setbacks and moments of euphoria of Mithali’s life with Taapsee essaying the titular role. The actress wrapped up the shoot for the film last month just after Diwali. Sharing the news, the 34-year-old actor took to Instagram and posted a picture announcing the wrap. “I was 8 when someone made me dream that one day, cricket won’t be just a gentleman’s game. Even we will have our team, an identity. ‘Women in Blue’. We are coming soon. #ShabaashMithu It’s a film wrap! Get ready to cheer for the World Cup 2022!#WomenInBlue,” Pannu wrote.

Even as the release date looms large over them, News18.com has now learnt that the makers of Shabaash Mithu are pulling out all stops to ensure that the Taapsee starrer turns out to be one of the best sports biopics. The makers are currently completing the patchwork for which the makers have recreated the Delhi international airport in Mumbai.

A source reveals, “A huge set - including a replica of the Delhi international airport- has been erected at the Ruby Tower in Dadar area of South Mumbai. The shoot went on for a couple of days from early morning till late evening. There were some important sequences in the film where the crowd is seen cheering up the rather dejected cricketer. The shoot involved a lot of junior artists despite which all the necessary Covid protocols were being followed."

The source adds that while the shoot was originally scheduled to be wrapped up by last month, the makers are now eyeing to complete the film in a few days, “Srijit wants S Shabaash Mithu to be one of the most accurate biopics on the life of former Indian women cricket captain. He feels the film should be a fitting tribute to one of the greatest sports icons and that is why he decided to do the patchwork."

