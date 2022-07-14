Shabaash Mithu: Taapsee Pannu, Mithali Raj on Promotion Spree in Hyderabad

Taapsee Pannu is leaving no stone unturned to promote her film Shabaash Mithu. The upcoming film is based on the life and journey of former captain of the India women’s national cricket team, Mithali Raj. Taapsee was recently accompanied by Mithali to promote the film in Hyderabad.

Taapsee looked striking in a grey formal suit with high heels. She styled her hair in beachy waves and opted for a nude make-up look. Mithali Raj looked gorgeous as she donned a printed white dress with heels for the event.

A few days back, the trailer of the sports biographical film was launched by former Indian captain and BCCI President Sourav Ganguly. The actress played the role with utmost conviction and gathered immense praise from the audience as well as the critics. Mithali Raj has also posted the trailer on her Twitter handle along with the caption, “One game, one nation, one ambition… My dream! Grateful to the team and excited to share my story with you all! Check out Shabaash Mithu trailer.”

The film is helmed by Srijit Mukherji and is made under the banner of Viacom18 Studios. The upcoming venture is all set to have its theatrical release on July 15.

Speaking about the unbeatable and unparalleled contributor to Indian women’s cricket, Mithali Raj, made her ODI debut in 1999 at the age of 16. She made her Test debut in 2002 against South Africa and became the world’s highest Test scorer with a whopping 209 runs. So far, in her 23-year-long career, she has 12 Tests, 232 ODIS and 89 T20s for India. The sportswoman has been conferred with Padma Shri, the Arjuna Award and the Khel Ratna Award.

Apart from Shabaash Mithu, Taapsee will be seen sharing the screen space with Shah Rukh Khan for Rajkumar Hirani’s Dunki. She also has Dobaaraa and Blurr in her kitty.

