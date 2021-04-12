Shabaash Mithu: Taapsee Pannu Starts the Week with Cricket Practice

Actress Taapsee Pannu kickstarted her week on Monday with cricket practice for her upcoming film Shabaash Mithu.

In her new Instagram image, the actress is seen practising her batting skills on a cricket pitch. She is in full cricket gear, wearing a helmet, leg guards and gloves.

“Weekday has begun… #ShabaashMithu," she wrote as the caption.

Shabaash Mithu is based on the life of Indian women’s ODI cricket team captain Mithali Dorai Raj. It has been written by Priya Aven and directed by Rahul Dholakia. Taapsee has been keeping her fans updated about her shoot and practice for the same. Previously, she had shared a couple of separate posts where she can be seen training to step into the shoes of the cricketer.

The actress will also be seen in the film Looop Lapeta, which is a Hindi remake of the German hit Run Lola Run. Besides this, Taapsee is also part of the film Haseen Dilruba. This has been directed by Vinil Mathew and also stars Vikrant Massey. She will also be seen in the film Rashmi Rocket.

