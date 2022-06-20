Shabaash Mithu Trailer: Taapsee Pannu Induces Goosebumps As She Tells Mithali Raj's Inspiring Story

Shabaash Mithu trailer: Taapsee Pannu is set to bring the inspiring tale of legendary cricketer Mithali Raj

to the big screen with Shabaash Mithu and the trailer has just been released. The trailer was launched by former Indian cricketer and current BCCI President Sourav Ganguly. The trailer features snippets from Mithali’s journey from aspiring to be a cricketer to changing the face of women’s cricket in India.

The trailer opens by showing a young Mithali interested in the sport but not getting the opportunity. Fortunately for her, her coach (played by Vijay Raaz) identifies her talent and takes her under his wings. She goes on to find a place in the national and international squad, all while facing different challenges. She is then named as the captain of the Women’s Indian Cricket Team and soon enough, she embarks on a journey that gave the squad that it deserved.

The message of ‘Nazariya badlo, khel badalgaya’ is encapsulated in the trailer to the hilt with compelling dialogues and glimpses of the talented Taapsee playing Mithali with utmost conviction. The actor is known for her power-packed performances and choice of films that challenge norms.

Watch the Shabaash Mithu trailer below:

Shabaash Mithu, directed by Srijit Mukherji and produced by Viacom18 Studios hits theatres on 15th July. The trailer comes a few days after Mithali announced her retirement from international and national formats of cricket. She shared the news of her retirement on Twitter. Following the news, Taapsee took to Instagram and shared penned a sweet note for Mithali.

Taapsee listed Mithali’s achievements and wrote, “Some personalities and their achievements are gender agnostic. You changed the game, now it’s our turn to change the perspective! Etched in history OUR CAPTAIN forever @mithaliraj On to the next innings of life.”

In a statement to News18.com, Taapsee called Mithali a legend that cannot be thanked enough. “There are cricketers who have records under their name. There are cricketers who have a tremendous fan following. There are cricketers who inspire you and make you believe that if they can so can you! And then there’s Mithali who did all of this in her classic graceful style and also changed the game of cricket where the presence of women is concerned,” Taapsee said.

