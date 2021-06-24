Shabana Azmi Accuses Alcohol Delivery Platform of Cheating Her

Veteran actor Shabana Azmi on Thursday accused an alcohol delivery platform of allegedly duping her. In a Twitter post, the 70-year-old actor claimed that she was conned by Living Liquidz after she placed an order at the platform but didn’t receive it.

“BEWARE I have been cheated by them. #Living Liquidz I paid upfront and when the ordered item didn’t turn up they stopped picking up my calls," Azmi wrote, sharing details of her transaction with delivery platform.

The actress didn’t reveal the transaction amount, but tweeted on Thursday that she had traced the owners and found them to be fraudsters. “Finally traced the owners of @living_liquidz & it turns out that the people who cheated me are fraudsters who have nothing to do with Living Liquidz! I urge @mumbaipolice and @cybercrime to take action to stop these crooks from using names of legitimate businesses & scamming us," she wrote.

Finally traced the owners of @living_liquidz & it turns out that the people who cheated me are fraudsters who have nothing to do with Living Liquidz! I urge @mumbaipolice and @cybercrime to take action to stop these crooks from using names of legitimate businesses & scamming us https://t.co/AUobsRg0on— Azmi Shabana (@AzmiShabana) June 24, 2021

In the past, Bollywood celebrities including Akshaye Khanna, Nargis Fakhri and Karan Singh Grover fell prey to online scams.

On the work front, Azmi will be seen in Swara Bhaskar and Divya Dutta-starrer queer love story “Sheer Qorma".

