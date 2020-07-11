Shabana Azmi and Paresh Rawal Speak Up Against Rules Barring Senior Actors from Working

One of the regulations issued by the Maharashtra government with respect to resuming shooting bars artistes and technicians over 65 years from working. This has created an issue in the industry which has several senior actors actively taking part in projects.

Actress-politician Hema Malini had sent letter to Home Secretary Ajay Kumar Bhalla, requesting an amendment in the resolution. She cited the examples of Amitabh Bachchan, Anupam Kher and herself stating that they "will be restricted from completing their previous and recurring projects."

Now, actress Shabana Azmi has spoken up, asserting that the rule is discriminatory. "A small portion of Vikas Khanna's untitled film has yet to be shot. What happens to these projects? Why should producers have to sign on younger artistes and make them sport grey hair? Why is this rule applied only to the film industry, and not politicians? Will they ensure that no leader above 65 will attend any political rally," she told Mid-Day.

Actor Paresh Rawal, 65, too believes that the implementation is impractical. "(The sets) should have the necessary safety measures in place, including sanitisation. So many doctors and nurses over 65 years of age are on the field every day. They are exposed to more severe conditions," he said.

Several senior actors of the TV industry, including Kanwaljit Singh, have already lost their jobs due to the mandate. Kanwaljit, who was working on a show called Sandwich, has been replaced by a younger actor.

