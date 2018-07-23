English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Shabana Azmi Appreciates Javed Akhtar For Vision Juhu
Vision Juhu project is aimed at comprehensive development of the entire neighbourhood of Juhu in which citizens have joined hands with professionals to document and plan their region.
Image: Twitter/ Shabana Azmi
Mumbai: Actress Shabana Azmi on Sunday took to Twitter and lauded her husband and lyricist Javed Akhtar for his contribution to the Vision Juhu project.
On the completion of a cycling track created out of Rs 26 crore given by Akhtar from his Members of Parliament Local Area Development Scheme (MPLADS) funds, Shabana tweeted his photograph and wrote: "Thank you Javed Akhtar for the long awaited cycling track in Juhu from your MPLADS funds.
"We are waiting for the completion of Vision Juhu project for which you have given Rs 26 crore. It will create 10 kms of open space and transform Juhu."
