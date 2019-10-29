Shabana Azmi Defends Shah Rukh Khan for Sporting Tilak in Diwali Pic with Gauri, AbRam
Shah Rukh Khan shared a celebratory picture on the occasion of Diwali as he posed alongside wife Gauri and youngest son AbRam. However, the pic did court some unwarranted and negative opinions from people.
Image: SRK and Family, Shabana Azmi/ Instagram
Shah Rukh Khan garnered some unwarranted criticism recently for his Diwali picture that the star posted on Twitter on the festive occasion. SRK and his family became center of attention for a certain section on social media as they sported tilak on Diwali. However, SRK and family has got support from veteran actor and activist Shabana Azmi for their Diwali celebratory pic that was trolled by a few netizens.
Read: Shah Rukh Khan Shares Diwali Celebration Pic with Gauri, AbRam
Defending SRK for wearing the customary tilak on the festival of lights, Shabana wrote on Twitter, "Appalled to read that @iamsrk Diwali greeting invites wrath of rabid Islamists, gets called a “False Muslim” for sporting a tilak!”FUNDOS get a life! Islam is not so weak that it stands threatened by what is a beautiful Indian custom.Indias beauty is in her GangaJamuni tehzeeb."
Check out Shabana's tweet in defense of SRK and family here:
Appalled to read that @iamsrk Diwali greeting invites wrath of rabid Islamists, gets called a “False Muslim” for sporting a tilak!”FUNDOS get a life! Islam is not so weak that it stands threatened by what is a beautiful Indian custom.Indias beauty is in her GangaJamuni tehzeeb— Azmi Shabana (@AzmiShabana) October 28, 2019
On October 27, SRK had shared a glimpse of how his family celebrated Diwali by uploading a picture of himself with his wife Gauri and their youngest son AbRam.
In the picture, it can be seen that Shah Rukh’s family celebrated the festival of lights in a religious way. All three of them are wearing a ‘tika’ on their foreheads in the black and white picture.
Read: Ranveer Singh Shaves off Signature '83 Moustache, Calls Self 'Ae Chikne'
Alongside the picture, Shah Rukh wrote on twitter, “#HappyDiwali to everyone. May your lives be lit up and happy.”
#HappyDiwali to everyone. May your lives be lit up and happy. pic.twitter.com/3ppOAvhTmd— Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) October 27, 2019
