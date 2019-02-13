English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Shabana Azmi Diagnosed With Swine Flu, Currently Receiving Treatment at A Mumbai Hospital
A report in Maharashtra Times said that Shabana Azmi was shifted to a hospital for better care and further assistance.
A report in Maharashtra Times said that Shabana Azmi was shifted to a hospital for better care and further assistance.
Film, TV and theatre personality Shabana Azmi has been diagnosed with H1N1 Swine Flu and is currently receiving treatment at a Mumbai hospital.
Shabana had been seeing her family doctor over cough and cold symptoms, but it was only recently that she was put on medical treatment specific to Swine flu patients. A report in Maharashtra Times said that she was shifted to a hospital for better care and further assistance.
The actress, however, is taking this medical emergency positively. She has decided to make the best use of this time on her hand. "Rarely, do I get a chance to lie back and introspect. This is an enforced break for me," said Shabana.
She also said that this sudden and compulsory bed rest will be her much-needed break from her hectic schedule. She added that she hasn’t been in contact of any swine whatsoever, but she is in hospital recovering faster. Positive reinforcement coupled with old-school humour can go a long way in recuperation, and Shabana recognises this.
Shabana was last seen attending the Jaipur Literary Festival with friend and schoolmate, writer-activist, Shobhaa De.
Apart from featuring in mainstream, independent films and cultural events, Shabana also takes part in social and women’s rights activism.
