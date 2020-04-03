MOVIES

Shabana Azmi, Hema Malini Condemn the Attack on Doctors in Indore

A five member team from the health department had gone to Taatpatti Bakhal on Wednesday to quarantine relatives and acquaintances of a COVID-19 patient, when an unruly mob attacked them with stones, injuring two women doctors.

  • PTI
  • Last Updated: April 3, 2020, 1:55 PM IST
Veteran actors Shabana Azmi, Hema Malini and Rishi Kapoor have condemned the attack on medical professionals in Indore.

A five-member team from the health department had gone to Taatpatti Bakhal on Wednesday to quarantine relatives and acquaintances of a COVID-19 patient, when an unruly mob attacked them with stones, injuring two women doctors.

The video of the attack went viral on social media.

"Respect. Dr Trupti and Dr Raziya are true role models. And the behaviour of those who pelted them with stones is shameful and condemnable," Azmi said on Twitter.

Actor-turned-politician Hema Malini said, "In the midst of the entire country's appreciation of the sacrifices of doctors, health workers and paramedics comes the news of unwarranted attacks on them in Indore by ungrateful miscreants. How could a mob attack people who are risking their own lives to save ours? Sad! Shameful."

Kapoor appealed to everyone to not resort to any kind of violence on the medical staff and police.

"An appeal to all brothers and sisters from all social status and faiths. Please don't resort to violence,stone throwing or lynching. Doctors,Nurses,Medics, Policemen etc..are endangering their lives to save you. We have to win this Coronavirus war together. Please," Kapoor said.

"Shameful attack on health workers who are risking their lives for us . These people should be punished," Onir tweeted.

Actor Divyendu Sharma said, "The most disturbing thing I saw this morning.. is this how we treat our doctors? Health care workers? What are we????

#COVIDIOTS #shameful."

Actor Shilpa Shetty said instead of attacking the medical professionals one must come together to help them in the fight against the pandemic.

"Our medical professionals are out there on the field, risking their lives while protecting ours. The least we can do is come together as a community and help them prepare for the battle they're fighting," she wrote on Twitter.

Actor Dipannita Sharma suggested that the health care professionals should be given protection.

"Health care professionals are our guiding angels. Let's please never forget that. We should be indebted to them, for putting their lives on the line to save others. Nothing can justify attacks on them. It's a disgrace. They must be given protection at this time #coronawarriors," she said.

