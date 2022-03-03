Shabana Azmi Introduces Her ‘First Colour-Blind Casting in 34 Years’ With Character Poster From Halo; Says ‘It’s Been A Struggle for Asian Actors’

Senior actress Shabana Azmi took to Twitter on Thursday and revealed that the upcoming video-game adaptation series ‘Halo’ is her first colour-blind casting ever since she began working in Western films almost 34 years ago.

The 71-year-old actress shared a picture of her character from a promo on her social media handles. Along with the picture, she wrote, “As Admiral Margaret Paragonsky in #HALO- my first colour blind casting since I started working in the West 34 years ago. What a struggle it’s been for Asian actors. Releasing on 24th March.”

As Admiral Margaret Paragonsky in #HALO- my first colour blind casting since I started working in the West 34 years ago. What a struggle its been for Asian actors.Releasing on 24th March pic.twitter.com/pBsh4dzNFK— Azmi Shabana (@AzmiShabana) March 3, 2022

The ‘Fire’ actress has already been a part of a number of international projects including Madame Sousatzka, La Nuit Bengali, City of Joy, and Son of Pink Panther.

For the uninitiated, Azmi’s character in Halo is the director Office of Naval Intelligence. Based on a popular science-fiction video-game franchise of the same name owned by Xbox Game Studios, Halo has been developed by Kyle Killen and Steven Kane for Paramount’s streaming service Paramount+.

Chronicling a 26th-century conflict between humans and an alliance of aliens called The Covenant, Halo revolves around Master Chief Petty Officer John-117, who is a genetically engineered super-soldier. John 117’s kind was initially created to deplete the rebellion among populations of planets that did not appreciate the rule of humans. At this point in the series, humans are seen colonising other planets. As Halo progresses, it sees the events of the games beginning with The Covenant attacking a human-owned planet called Harvest. The games have been praised for their deep world-building, original story, and gameplay.

The official synopsis reads, “Dramatising an epic 26th-century conflict between humanity and an alien threat known as the Covenant, Halo the series will weave deeply drawn personal stories with action, adventure and a richly imagined vision of the future. In a war for humanity’s very survival, our deadliest weapon is our greatest hope. See Master Chief, Cortana, the Covenant, and the other Spartans of Silver Team more in this epic trailer for the new Paramount+ Original Series, Halo. Find the Halo, win the war. Stream the premiere of the new original series Halo on Thursday, Mar. 24, exclusively on Paramount+.”

The cast member of Halo include Pablo Schreiber, Natascha McElhone, Charlie Murphy, Bokeem Woodbine, Danny Sapani, among others. The series based on the popular game will start streaming on March 24, 2022, on Paramount+, and viewers can watch it on will Voot Select in India.

