1-min read

Shabana Azmi is Recovering Well, Says Javed Akhtar

Veteran lyricist Javed Akhtar recently shared a statement where he said that actress Shabana Azmi was recovering well from the injuries inflicted during the accident on January 18 and will soon be moved to a general room.

PTI

Updated:January 23, 2020, 8:14 AM IST

Shabana Azmi and Javed Akhtar get clicked as they arrive for the birthday party of Farah Khan in Mumbai. (Image: Yogen Shah)

Noted actor Shabana Azmi, who was injured in an accident last week, is "recovering well", her husband and veteran screenwriter Javed Akhtar said on Wednesday.

Azmi suffered head injuries when her car met with an accident on the Mumbai-Pune Expressway on January 18. Akhtar was also there in the vehicle but escaped unhurt. The 69-year-old actor and her driver Kamlesh Kamath were taken to the MGM hospital in Navi Mumbai and later shifted to the Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital in suburban Andheri the same day.

Akhtar said Azmi is expected to be shifted to a normal room on Thursday. He expressed gratitude to his wife's well-wishers for praying for her good health.

"Our family would like to thank all the friends and well-wishers for their concern and messages for Shabana. This is to let everyone know that she is recovering well and most probably will be shifted to a normal room tomorrow," the 75-year-old screenwriter said in a statement.

There was no word about when she will be discharged from the hospital.

Kamath has been booked for rash driving and negligence. An FIR was filed against him by the driver of the truck which he had hit.

PM Narendra Modi had also tweeted wishing the actress a speedy recovery."The news of @AzmiShabana Ji’s injury in an accident is distressing. I pray for her quick recovery," he wrote.

