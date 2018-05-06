English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Shabana Azmi Named Ambassador for Project Founded by Hillary Clinton
"I am honoured to be nominated as Global Leadership Ambassador for Women in Public Service Project at Wilson Centre, USA," Shabana tweeted on Sunday.
Image: Twitter/ Shabana Azmi
Mumbai: Veteran actress and social activist Shabana Azmi has been nominated as the Global Leadership Ambassador for Women in Public Service Project (WPSP), a Hillary Clinton-founded programme aimed at empowering the next generation of women around the world.
According to the official WPSP website, it is an innovative initiative to advance women to positions of influence in governments and civic organisations worldwide, and was founded by Clinton in partnership with the US Department of State and the Seven Sister Colleges of Barnard College, Bryn Mawr College, Mount Holyoke College, Smith College and Wellesley College.
"I am honoured to be nominated as Global Leadership Ambassador for Women in Public Service Project at Wilson Centre, USA," Shabana tweeted on Sunday.
WPSP is a programme of the Global Women's Leadership Initiative. It also mobilises women on issues of critical importance in public service.
Shabana, who has been speaking up for women's rights and has been working towards uplifting women's status in the society through her Mijwan Welfare Society, was congratulated by actors like Tisca Chopra and Divya Dutta.
Acknowledging Tisca, Shabana wrote: "Women leaders can change the world. When women have a seat at the table, they lend their unique perspective to policy decisions that impact them and their communities. I commend WPSP Director Gwen Young and Advisor Sumera Haque for this urgent project."
While thanking Divya, who said Shabana was the "best one to bring in the change", she wrote: "Representation is more than numbers we need to take account of where women are present or absent in decision making. Building data and evidence base for women's leadership is critical."
The veteran actress emphasised that WPSP's goal of 50x50 is an important mission that needs people to step up and enable and empower more women to lead.
Also Watch
According to the official WPSP website, it is an innovative initiative to advance women to positions of influence in governments and civic organisations worldwide, and was founded by Clinton in partnership with the US Department of State and the Seven Sister Colleges of Barnard College, Bryn Mawr College, Mount Holyoke College, Smith College and Wellesley College.
"I am honoured to be nominated as Global Leadership Ambassador for Women in Public Service Project at Wilson Centre, USA," Shabana tweeted on Sunday.
WPSP is a programme of the Global Women's Leadership Initiative. It also mobilises women on issues of critical importance in public service.
Shabana, who has been speaking up for women's rights and has been working towards uplifting women's status in the society through her Mijwan Welfare Society, was congratulated by actors like Tisca Chopra and Divya Dutta.
Acknowledging Tisca, Shabana wrote: "Women leaders can change the world. When women have a seat at the table, they lend their unique perspective to policy decisions that impact them and their communities. I commend WPSP Director Gwen Young and Advisor Sumera Haque for this urgent project."
While thanking Divya, who said Shabana was the "best one to bring in the change", she wrote: "Representation is more than numbers we need to take account of where women are present or absent in decision making. Building data and evidence base for women's leadership is critical."
The veteran actress emphasised that WPSP's goal of 50x50 is an important mission that needs people to step up and enable and empower more women to lead.
Also Watch
-
World in Flux: The Pakistan Media Blackout of the Pashtun Long March
-
Wednesday 02 May , 2018
Watch: Siddaramaiah Vs Modi Battle Heats up in Karnataka's Last Phase of Campaigning
-
Thursday 03 May , 2018
Watch Now: Rajkummar Rao, Director Hansal Mehta On Six Packs, Portraying Omar Sheikh and Omerta
-
Thursday 03 May , 2018
Article 377 : 'The Lalit' Scion Keshav Suri Speaks About Life as a Gay Man and Why 377 Needs to Go
-
Friday 04 May , 2018
Smartron T.Book Flex First Impressions Review: A Nifty Work-Play Companion
World in Flux: The Pakistan Media Blackout of the Pashtun Long March
Wednesday 02 May , 2018 Watch: Siddaramaiah Vs Modi Battle Heats up in Karnataka's Last Phase of Campaigning
Thursday 03 May , 2018 Watch Now: Rajkummar Rao, Director Hansal Mehta On Six Packs, Portraying Omar Sheikh and Omerta
Thursday 03 May , 2018 Article 377 : 'The Lalit' Scion Keshav Suri Speaks About Life as a Gay Man and Why 377 Needs to Go
Friday 04 May , 2018 Smartron T.Book Flex First Impressions Review: A Nifty Work-Play Companion
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- Doubles Coach Kim Tan Her Focussed on Bringing Out the Best From the Players Despite Challenges
- Guess Which Bollywood Heartthrob is Lending His Voice To Ryan Reynolds in Hindi Version of Deadpool 2
- Sonam Kapoor-Anand Ahuja Wedding: Celebrations Begin with Mehendi Ceremony; See Pics
- CoA Blocks CAB’s Return as Aditya Verma Faces Music for Filing Petition Against BCCI CEO
- Apple Watch Series 3 With Cellular Up For Pre-Order on Jio And Airtel; Price Starts At Rs 39,080