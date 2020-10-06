Shabana Azmi on Kangana Ranaut: Why Doesn’t She Just Do What She's Best at, Which is Acting

Veteran actress Shabana Azmi, who is known for her powerhouse performances, expressed her views on the ongoing issues in the film industry. She also opened up on various aspects, including her career, upcoming projects and the Bollywood industry after Sushant Singh Rajput's untimely demise.

In a recent interview with Mumbai Mirror, Shabana also reacted to the Kangana Ranaut's various allegations against the film industry and called Kangana’s explosive statements a publicity stunt to remain in limelight. The veteran actress told that Kangana fears the day when she will no longer be in the headlines.

She was quoted as saying, “Kangana has started believing in her own myth. She says she taught feminism to the film industry, she taught it nationalism. I'm glad she spelled that out because nobody else had noticed! Why doesn’t she just do what she is best at, which is acting.”

Reacting to Kangana’s statement about ‘various terrorists' and ‘drug mafia' in Bollywood, Shabana said that the Manikarnika actress should stick to acting instead of making such sensational statements.

When asked about her opinion on Sushant’s case, she told that this was started as a nepotism charge, then, Rhea Chakraborty was accused of murder and now the ‘Justice for Sushant' has given way to ‘Weed out the Druggies'. She said that the goal keeps changing, and instead of focusing on mental health as a serious issue in our society, it has become sensationalism at play.

The actress also opened up about how the film industry has been used as a systematic campaign to divert attention from real issues like the failing economy, China border tensions, spiralling COVID-19 cases and farmers' agitation.

In the past, Kangana has called the veteran actress an ‘anti-national’. Kangana’s sister and manager Rangoli Chandel also accused Javed Akhtar of calling Kangana home and ‘intimidating’ and ‘threatening’ her to apologise to Hrithik Roshan.