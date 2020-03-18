Shabana Azmi on Pictures of Her Accident Being Surfaced Online: My Family Was Upset

Veteran actor Shabana Azmi has fully recovered from the road accident in which she was injured in January this year. Shabana, who is currently shooting a film in Budapest, said that she is completely fine.







In an interview to the Hindustan Times, the actor has revealed that she is back on the sets of Halo, produced by Steven Spielberg. The project is an adaptation of a video game of the same name and features Natascha McElhone, Bokeem Woodbine, Bentley Kalu, Natasha Culzac, and Kate Kennedy.







On being asked about how she and her family reacted to the pictures of her accident that went viral on the internet, Azmi said, “My family was upset. It was kept away from me for the longest time as I didn’t have my cellphone. When I saw it, I was on my way to recovery. At that moment, I was just really grateful to those who helped me and the hospital staff”.







Azmi had met with an accident on the Mumbai-Pune Expressway on January 18, 2020, and had suffered serious head injuries. Her husband, renowned lyricist Javed Akhtar too was in the same car but had escaped unhurt.







Azmi also has Faraz Arif Ansari's Sheer Qorma in her kitty. The upcoming film also features Divya Dutta and Swara Bhasker in pivotal roles.

