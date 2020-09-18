Shabana Azmi Opens Up About Her January Accident, Says 'It Was a Close Shave'

Actress Shabana Azmi, who celebrated her 70th birthday on Friday, opened up about her health after meeting with an accident in January. The car she was travelling in, had collided with another vehicle in the Mumbai-Pune Expressway on January 18. The actress had been rushed to the hospital and had suffered serious injuries.

Talking to Times of India, she said, "I had fainted. I was told it was a very close shave. Because of the injury to the brain, I can say that I have a brain. But 40 days later, I resumed work for ‘Halo’ in Budapest and now I am shooting for Nikkhil Advani's ‘Moghuls’. Work keeps you going and you need to carry on. I received so much respect and concern from all parts of the world during that accident period and I think that's one of the main reasons I recovered."

She added that she still goes off to Khandala but she is a little careful now. She, however, assured that it is not serious enough to think about all the time. She added that one needs to live life to the fullest.

Azmi recently produced Mee Raqsam, the directorial debut of brother and ace cinematographer Kaifi Azmi. The film is a tribute to their father Kaifi Azmi and shot in his hometown of Mijwan, Uttar Pradesh. It stars Naseeruddin Shah, Aditi Subedi, Danish Husain, Shraddha Kaul and Rakesh Chaturvedi Om in lead roles. The film is streaming on Zee5.