Shabana Azmi Posts Javed Akhtar’s Pic with Gulzar, Fans Come Up with Interesting Captions

Veteran actress Shabana Azmi has posted a very interesting picture on Twitter. In the picture, two stalwarts of the Indian cinema are sharing a light moment.

The picture captures Gulzar and Javed Akhtar in a candid moment. Azmi also asked her followers to caption the page. She wrote, “You give the captions!”

You give the captions ! pic.twitter.com/o5JVEOhMGE — Azmi Shabana (@AzmiShabana) September 4, 2019

The followers immediately took the challenge and came up with some really interesting captions.

While one user wrote, “Sagar jaisi ankhon wali, tere bina jiya jaaye naa,” other said, “Yeh kahaan aa gaye hum, yun hi saath chalte chalte.”

Gulzar and Akhtar are among the people who changed the concept of Hindi films, and how they were viewed by the audiences. They both represented different thought processes. While Gulzar explored the realism and intricacies of relationships, Akhtar, along with Salim Khan, wrote some pathbreaking commercial Hindi films. These films later paved the way for more drama oriented stories and made Amitabh Bachchan the superstar we know him as.

When it came to songs, their poetry tackled similar problems in totally different ways. While Gulzar mostly went philosophical in explaining the emotion, Akhtar stuck to simple yet very hard hitting writing, thanks to his inclination towards social movements.

