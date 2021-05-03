Shabana Azmi Shares Photo with Satyajit Ray, Fans Say Farhan Akhtar Looks Like Young Javed Akhtar

Veteran actor Shabana Azmi recalled fond memories with legendary film director Satyajit Ray on the occasion of his 100th birth anniversary and shared a throwback picture with him on her Instagram page on Sunday.

In the never-seen-before photo, Shabana is seen in an orange cotton sari with her hair neatly tied in a plait. She can be seen seated on a couch along with the celebrated filmmaker, as they are engrossed in a deep conversation. Another celebrity, featuring in the frame is her husband and lyricist Javed Akhtar, who can be seen seated on the couch next to Ray.

More than 6,000 followers of the 70-year-old actor, including actress Neena Gupta, liked the post on the photo-sharing platform. She also shared the same picture on Twitter.

Since Shabana has shared the photo from years gone by, fans can’t help notice how similar young Javed Akhtar looked to his son, Farhan Akhtar. Her followers were also surprised to see Javed wearing jeans.

West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee also took to Twitter and paid her tribute to the illustrator on his birth centenary.

Ray is often regarded as one of the greatest directors of world cinema. He prominently worked in Bengali cinema. Once when he visited London in 1950, he saw Vittorio De Sica’s 1948 film Ladri di biciclette (Bicycle Thieves) which inspired him to become a filmmaker. He made his directorial debut in 1955 with Pather Panchali and then went on to direct 36 other films, comprising 29 feature films, five documentaries, and two short films. He received an Honorary Academy Award in 1992 and was also bestowed with India’s highest award in cinema, the Dadasaheb Phalke Award, in 1984. He also received the highest civilian award, Bharat Ratna, in 1992. He passed away on April 23, 1992.

