Shabana Azmi Shares Pictures with Anil Kapoor, Urmila Matondkar, Netizens Vie for Her Outfit

Veteran actress Shabana Azmi recently shared a sneak peek of her reunion with fellow actors from the industry. Azmi was seen reuniting with actors Anil Kapoor and Urmila Matondkar as she shared a picture on her Twitter handle on Tuesday evening. Anil was seen in a multi-coloured tie and dye shirt as he stood next to Azmi while Urmila was dressed up in a traditional Maharashtrian attire with the nath, bindi, and a kundan necklace. Meanwhile, the 71-year-old theatre veteran was seen in a silk outfit with grey and white tie and dye print as she left her hair loose.

Sharing the picture on the microblogging site, Azmi tweeted “With my dear ones ⁦Anil Kapoor, Urmila Matondkar. Bahut saara pyar (Lots of love).”

A few of Azmi’s Twitter followers also commented with their reaction. As one user wrote, “Legends reuniting.” One user also complimented Anil’s shirt as they commented, “Where can I get Anil Kapoor’s shirt? Looks lit.”

Legends reuniting— Shreeti Bhargava (@bhsh22) October 6, 2021

Where can I get @AnilKapoor ‘s shirt? Looks lit. 🔥🔥— Sylvester (@SylvesterTamang) October 5, 2021

It was not just Anil’s attire that received the praise but Azmi’s dress as well. In her latest Instagram post, Azmi posed in the same dress with theatre director Feroz Abbas and netizens were all praise for the actor’s outfit. Azmi had mentioned in the caption, “With Feroz Abbas Khan the director of my long running play Tumhari Amrita . It ran for 22 years.”

Azmi’s acquaintance Shahana Dasgupta commented on the post, “You know I’m going to borrow that outfit soon.” The competition to get Azmi’s outfit was quite tough as Chandni J Arya wrote in response to Shahana’s comment, “I’ve already sent out my request to the universe on this one.” Adding to the conversation, Namrata Goyal wrote, “you all can fight over the outfit while I eye the jewels.”

Meanwhile, actress Manasi Joshi Roy reminisced about the Tumhari Amrita play and commented, “What a beautiful play it was ! And how amazing were you in it, Shabanaji.”

