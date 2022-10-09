Shabana Azmi Shares Video Of Amitabh Bachchan Fans Dancing To Don Songs In Theatre, Says 'Unbelievable'

In the honour of Amitabh Bachchan’s 80th birthday, Film Heritage Foundation is hosting a 4-day film festival – ‘Bachchan Back To The Beginning’, showcasing some of his best films in theatres. One of the movies as part of the festival is Don, which was played on Saturday night. While the theatre was reportedly packed, Shabana Azmi took to Instagram and shared a video in which the crowd was seen dancing along to the title song of Don (1978).

Shabana compared the moment to a rock concert and called the audience ‘unbelievable.’ Her caption read: “Unbelievable audience to DON at PVR Juhu yesterday . People mouthing dialogues singing dancing like at a rock concert. #Salim Javed #Amitabh Bachchan rule . What a treat . Thank you #Film Heritage Foundation and #PVR cinemas.”

Actress Divya Dutta took to the comments section and revealed that she was there. “I was there and it was unbelievable,” she said. Delnaaz Irani commented, “Wow 👌 surely the best ..we’ve grown up watching all these.”

A few fans also revealed that they went for a few other shows as part of the festival and the vibe was similar. “I was at the premiere of Mili yesterday. Goosebump experience,” a fan said. “Ma’am even I went for Deewar and it was an amazing and insane experience. Was getting Goosebumps throughout,” another fan said.

Don was released in 1978 and was written by Salim–Javed (Salim Khan and Javed Akhtar). The film was directed by Chandra Barot and starred Amitabh Bachchan, Zeenat Aman, and Pran in lead roles. The film was a massive hit that year. Several years later, in 2006, Farhan Akhtar remade the film with Shah Rukh Khan, Priyanka Chopra, Arjun Rampal, Boman Irani, and Om Puri. The film had a different ending, paving the way for the film to become a franchise. Both Don and Don 2 were successful.

