CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :#Movies#BiggBoss16#IndiavsSA#IndianOfTheYear
Home » News » Movies » Shabana Azmi Shares Video Of Amitabh Bachchan Fans Dancing To Don Songs In Theatre, Says 'Unbelievable'
1-MIN READ

Shabana Azmi Shares Video Of Amitabh Bachchan Fans Dancing To Don Songs In Theatre, Says 'Unbelievable'

By: Entertainment Bureau

Edited By: Dishya Sharma

News18.com

Last Updated: October 09, 2022, 19:47 IST

Mumbai, India

Fans dance at the screening of Amitabh Bachchan's Don.

Fans dance at the screening of Amitabh Bachchan's Don.

Shabana Azmi shares a video of fans singing and dancing along to the title track of Don (1978) which was played as part of the Amitabh Bachchan film festival.

In the honour of Amitabh Bachchan’s 80th birthday, Film Heritage Foundation is hosting a 4-day film festival – ‘Bachchan Back To The Beginning’, showcasing some of his best films in theatres. One of the movies as part of the festival is Don, which was played on Saturday night. While the theatre was reportedly packed, Shabana Azmi took to Instagram and shared a video in which the crowd was seen dancing along to the title song of Don (1978).

Shabana compared the moment to a rock concert and called the audience ‘unbelievable.’ Her caption read: “Unbelievable audience to DON at PVR Juhu yesterday . People mouthing dialogues singing dancing like at a rock concert. #Salim Javed #Amitabh Bachchan rule . What a treat . Thank you #Film Heritage Foundation and #PVR cinemas.”

Actress Divya Dutta took to the comments section and revealed that she was there. “I was there and it was unbelievable,” she said. Delnaaz Irani commented, “Wow 👌 surely the best ..we’ve grown up watching all these.”

A few fans also revealed that they went for a few other shows as part of the festival and the vibe was similar. “I was at the premiere of Mili yesterday. Goosebump experience,” a fan said. “Ma’am even I went for Deewar and it was an amazing and insane experience. Was getting Goosebumps throughout,” another fan said.

TOP SHOWSHA VIDEO

Don was released in 1978 and was written by Salim–Javed (Salim Khan and Javed Akhtar). The film was directed by Chandra Barot and starred Amitabh Bachchan, Zeenat Aman, and Pran in lead roles. The film was a massive hit that year. Several years later, in 2006, Farhan Akhtar remade the film with Shah Rukh Khan, Priyanka Chopra, Arjun Rampal, Boman Irani, and Om Puri. The film had a different ending, paving the way for the film to become a franchise. Both Don and Don 2 were successful.

Read all the Latest Movies News and Breaking News here

About the Author

Entertainment Bureau

Entertainment Bureau brings you all updates from the world of entertainment -- breaking news, Twitter trends, features, movie reviews, exclusive inter...Read More

Tags:
first published:October 09, 2022, 19:47 IST
last updated:October 09, 2022, 19:47 IST