Shabana Azmi Suffers Injuries in Car Crash, Madhurima Tuli Ousted from Bigg Boss 13

Shabana Azmi's car rammed into a truck near Khalapur, over 60 km from Mumbai, on Saturday. Her husband and veteran lyricist Javed Akhtar was travelling in a separate vehicle and is reportedly safe. Shabana and the car's driver were both rushed to MGM hospital in Navi Mumbai and are undergoing treatment.

In another news, there are reports doing the rounds that Bigg Boss 13 contestant Madhurima Tuli has been thrown out f the house for her behaviour during the week. Madhurima attacked Vishal with a frying pan, breaking it in the process. She did so when Vishal provoked her by throwing water on her face.

Also, Neelima Azeem's mother and Shahid Kapoor and Ishaan Khattar's maternal grandmother has passed away. Ishaan wrote a lengthy note on social media remembering her.

Actor Shabana Azmi was injured in an accident on Saturday afternoon on the Mumbai-Pune Expressway in Maharashtra's Raigad district, an official said. Her Safari car crashed into a truck from the rear as both the vehicles were moving towards Mumbai.

Superstar Salman Khan is furious over the increasing violence in the Bigg Boss house, and has slammed contestants Vishal Aditya Singh and Madhurima Tuli for their recent display of aggression.

After the ugly fight between Madhurima and Vishal, fans were wondering if Salman will throw her out of the show. Now, it is being reported that Salman has asked Madhurima to leave the house for breaking rules and getting violent.

Ishaan Khattar posted a lengthy note on Instagram remembering his maternal grandmother Khadija Azeem, Neelima Azeem's mother, who has passed away. He also shared several pics of his 'Ammi' with his family.

Rihanna and Hassan Jameel had kept their relationship very secretive since they reportedly began dating in January 2017. Now, sources say that they have broken up.

Former South African cricketer Jonty Rhodes praised Gully Boy and its soundtrack in a tweet on Friday. Jonty said that he had been listening to Gully Boy songs for long and when he finally got the time to see the film, he found it to be moving. Jonty added that he laughed, cried and had goosebumps when he saw the Bollywood feature starring Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt and Siddhant Chaturvedi.

