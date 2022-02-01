Shabana Azmi Tests Positive for Covid-19; Fans Wish Her a Speedy Recovery, Inquire About Javed Akhtar's Health

Veteran actress Shabana Azmi tested positive for COVID-19. The actress took to Instagram to share a health update with her fans and followers. She shared a photo of herself with the caption, “Have tested positive for Covid today. Have isolated myself at home and request all those who were in close contact with me to please get tested."

Soon after, well-wishers from the film industry flooded the comments section with well-wishes for a speedy recovery. “Get well soon Shabanaji," actor Divya Dutta wrote. “Take care. Get well soon," designer Manish Malhotra chimed in. “Oh God, please stay away from JAVED Saab," producer Boney Kapoor added. Saif Ali Khan’s sister Saba Ali Khan said, “Aadab . Wishing you a speedy recovery.” Actor Lillete Dubey wrote, “Get well soon.”

Fans from all over the world have also wished her a speedy recovery and prayed for her health. One fan commented saying, “Corona has fallen in love with you. Get well soon." Another one said, “You look so elegant. Love what you are wearing in your neck. May you recover speedily.”

Many other fans expressed their concern for Javed Akhtar in the comments section. One user said, “Get well soon ma’am. Hope Javed sir is fine. Wish you a speedy recovery.”

When asked how she and Javed are coping with the lockdown in a 2020 interview with Hindustan Times, Shabana said, “Going with the flow. For someone as gregarious as me, I could never have imagined that I would stay sane. Javed is used to periods of isolation when he is writing, so it was easier on him. But we have never spent so much time together and we have always enjoyed each other’s company, so it has been good for us personally.”

Meanwhile, on the work front, the 70-year-old actress, who has received the Padma Shri and Padma Bhushan, will be seen in Karan Johar’s ‘Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani,’ alongside Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, Dharmendra, and Jaya Bachchan. The movie will be released on February 10, 2023.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Union Budget 2022 updates here.