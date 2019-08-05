Shabana Azmi to Feature in Steven Spielberg's Web Series Halo

Veteran Indian actor Shabana Azmi has boarded the cast of Showtime series Halo to be produced by Steven Spielberg's Amblin Entertainment.

The series, which will begin production later this year in Budapest, will be directed by Otto Bathurst. An adaptation of the mega-hit video game of the same name, Halo also features Natascha McElhone, Bokeem Woodbine, Bentley Kalu, Natasha Culzac, and Kate Kennedy, reported Variety.

McElhone will star as two characters—Dr Catherine Halsey, the creator of the Spartan super-soldiers, and Cortana, the most advanced AI in human history—while Woodbine will essay the role of Soren-066.

Azmi will be seen playing Admiral Margaret Parangosky, the head of the Office of Naval Intelligence.

In the past, the 68-year-old actor has been a part of several international projects, including Madame Sousatzka, La Nuit Bengali, City of Joy and Son of Pink Panther. She has also starred in TV shows Banglatown Banquet, Capital and Next of Kin—a six-part series.

Halo is produced by Showtime in collaboration with 343 Industries and Amblin Television.

Meanwhile, on the Bollywood front, Amzi has just signed Faraz Arif Ansari's forthcoming LGBTQ drama Sheer Qorma. She will be seen as a mother in the film, which stars Swara Bhasker and Divya Dutta in lead roles.

