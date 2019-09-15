Shabana Azmi Uses a Still From Mandi to Prove Alia Bhatt Looks Exactly Like Mother Soni Razdan

Shabana Azmi has pointed the similarity in looks between Alia Bhatt and a young Soni Razdan. Shabana shared a black and white photo from her film Mandi, pointing out that Alia looks very similar to what her mother used to look like back then.

The 68-year-old actress shared the throwback picture on her Instagram profile on Saturday, which is a still from the 1983 film. The photo shows Soni Razdan and Smita Patil standing with Shabana. Sharing the picture, Shabana wrote, "Alia Bhatt looks exactly like her mother Soni Razdan. Here is proof. Still from #Mandi."

Directed by Shyam Benegal, Mandi showcased the lives of women staying in brothels and it touched upon the socio-political obstacles that they had to face. The film also featured Neena Gupta, Naseeruddin Shah, Om Puri and Kulbhushan Kharbanda.

The photo got a lot of likes and comments about Alia's resemblance with her mother. Actress Richa Chadha said, "Both are beautiful and spectacularly talented."

Earlier, a similar throwback picture from Mandi featuring Shabana Azmi and Smita Patil was shared by Soni Razdan on Instagram. She captioned it, "Memories of Mandi. Women in Indian Cinema - Soni Razdan, Shabana Azmi and Smita Patil in Shyam Benegal's Mandi (1983)."

Follow @News18Movies for more

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.