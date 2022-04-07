Shabir Ahluwalia Confirms Quitting Kumkum Bhagya, Says 'Moving On Was Obviously Not Easy'

Shabir Ahluwali has quit Kumkum Bhagya after playing the role of a young rockstar Abhishek “Abhi" Mehra for seven years in the show. He will now be seen as the male lead in Pyaar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan, a mature love story set in Vrindavan.

Confirming the news of him exiting Kumkum Bhagya in an interview with ETimes, Shabir said, “Yes, I have taken up a new daily soap. Moving on from my previous show was obviously not easy, as it becomes a habit more than anything else. You miss the people you work with on a daily basis and spend a large chunk of your life with them. In my case, I share a great bond with Sriti Jha and Arjit Taneja. So, parting is never easy but as they say, the show must go on.”

In the new show, Shabir plays Mohan opposite Neeharika Roy, who will play Radha. The promo shows Mohan as a happy man, whose melody on the flute can make hearts flutter. However, because of some turn of events- he lost not just his smile, but also his music. And there, Radha comes to the rescue and promises to turn Mohan back to being cheerful. The show will air on ZeeTv from 2nd May.

Advertisement

Talking about his upcoming show, Shabir shared, “The story is intriguing and my character is loveable. The initial shoot will take place in Vrindavan, as it’s impossible to match the vibe of the place anywhere in India. We will come back to Mumbai eventually.”

Shabir Ahluwalia and Sriti Jha had created magic together with their crackling on-screen chemistry in Kumkum Bhagya. The show, which is still on-air, had been consistent when it came to staying on top of the TRP list, thanks to Shabir and Sriti’s hit pair. Fans were quite disappointed to see #Abhigya, as they call their characters together, no longer appearing on the show.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.