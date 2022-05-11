Shabir Ahluwalia Lost 14 Kgs For Pyaar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan: 'I Worked Very Hard In Gym..'

Television actor Shabir Ahluwalia will soon be seen playing the lead role in Zee TV’s upcoming serial Pyaar Ka Pehla Naam: Radha Mohan. The story of the television serial is set in Vrindavan, and revolves around Mohan, played by Shabir, who was once an easygoing man. To prepare for the role, the 42-year-old actor had to undergo a physical transformation. The actor rose to fame with his long-running daily soap Kumkum Bhagya, in which he played the role of Abhi. In a recent interview, Shabir revealed that he lost a significant amount of weight to play the role in his upcoming show.

Speaking to ETimes, Shabir said that he lost 14 kg in the last few months for his appearance in the show. The actor told Etimes, “The transformation from Abhi to Mohan has been quite significant." Shabir said that it did take him some time and effort to get out of his last character and embrace Mohan’s traits. The actor said that the two characters look quite different so he had to lean down to look the part.

“I worked very hard in the gym over the past few months and lost around 14 kgs to take up Mohan’s charming avatar," he said, adding that his biggest motivation was to portray the character to the best of his ability. The actor told ETimes that he even worked on his body language to get into the character. After having worked hard to get into the skin of his character, Shabir said that he hopes that the audience will love Mohan as much as they loved Abhi.

The teaser of Pyaar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan suggests that Shabir’s character lost his happy-go-lucky personality after a tragedy and turned into an intense, brooding man. The serial also stars Neeharika Roy as Radha, who is an optimistic girl and has taken it upon herself to help Mohan smile once again.

