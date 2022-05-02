Shabir Ahluwalia on Facing Backlash for Quitting Kumkum Bhagya: 'Please Keep It Easy With Trolling'

After entertaining us for seven years with his character Abhishek Prem Mehra in Ekta Kapoor’s Kumkum Bhagya, TV star Shabir Ahluwalia has embarked on a new journey and will now exhibit his acting prowess in ZEE TV’s romantic drama, Pyaar Ka Pehla Naam: Radha Mohan. The serial, which is all set to premiere today at 8 PM, was being compared with Ravindra Gautam and Sameer Kulkarni’s directorial Kumkum Bhagya after its promo was launched. Now, in a conversation with Pinkvilla, Shabir has addressed this comparison.

Not only this, but Shabir also opened up about the transition that he experienced from one show to the other, and threw light on a certain aspect of his popular old character that he might take forward in his upcoming show. While talking about why he took this new character, he said that the unification of aspects of Abhi’s character with that of his new role is “naturally, bound to happen”. This is because he played the character for so long that he now feels that “many mannerisms” can be used there.

In an interview with India Forums, Shabir also revealed that he was trolled by his fans for quitting Kumkum Bhagya for the new show. “Everybody has opinions and I respect that. My fans are used to seeing me in a particular way and a particular character and I have received so much love from all of them over all these years, so this reaction is bound to happen."

Shabir further requested his fans to not troll him as he continued, “It is all their love that they keep sending in different forms through social media. I’d like to tell them that I really love them, but please keep it easy with the trolling." The actor further added that he misses being a part of Kumkum Bhagya.

