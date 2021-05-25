Shabir Ahluwalia's Birthday Greeting to Wife Kanchi Kaul: You Are a Box Full Of Surprises

Actor Shabir Ahluwalia wished his wife, actress Kanchi Kaul, on her birthday in a loving way on Monday.

The actor, took to Instagram and posted a series of fun pictures with his better half, and captioned: “Happy birthday love, you are a box full of surprises, well that’s what they say about Gemini’s, you walk out with one and come back with the other, And I love it, wishing for better times for all of us, so we can get back to #ragingnotaging, you #happybirthday".

Apart from fans and followers, their industry colleagues, too, took to the comment section to wish the actress on her special day. Actor Karanvir Bohra, Supriya Shukla, Krishna Kaul, Ekta Kapoor, and Shilpa Shetty’s husband Raj Kundra were the ones among others to wish her.

Shabir and Kanchi tied the knot on November 27, 2011, and have two sons, Ivarr Ahluwalia and Azai.

Shabir Ahluwalia became a household name with the television show Kumkum Bhagya. The actor also made his OTT debut in 2019 with the web series Fixerr. Meanwhile, Kanchi Kaul has appeared in several shows like Ek Ladki Anjaani Si, Maayka, and Ek Nanad Ki Khushiyon Ki Chaabi…Meri Bhabhi.

