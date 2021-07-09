Shagufta Ali Breaks Down in Tears As She Receives Rs 5 Lakh from Madhuri Dixit on Dance Deewane 3

Actor Shagufta Ali, who has been facing financial troubles due to her poor health condition and no work, has received financial aid of Rs 5 lakh from Madhuri Dixit on behalf of Dance Deewane 3. Shagufta made a special appearance on the dance reality show which is co-judged by Madhuri. Talking about her three-decade-long journey in the industry, Shagufta said, “The last 32 years among the 36 years have been wonderful. I struggled a lot, worked a great deal too, supported my family and myself. But four years ago, several auditions took place, a lot of things happened but nothing was working out. During that time, the problem with my leg increased because of diabetes, which also affected my eyes. I don’t know why but I couldn’t tolerate the pain of these four years. The industry is my home, I have given 36 years to it."

Madhuri then came on stage and comforted an inconsolable Shagufta by saying, “You had written that you have nothing to even sell right now. You have reached such a stage today, so from the ‘Dance Deewane’ team, we would like to do something for you. From them, I would like to give you a cheque of Rs 5 lakh."

Talking about facing financial crisis since 2018, Shagufta in an interaction with PTI had said, “It’s a long treatment and an expensive one, for which I was facing financial troubles. So I finally opened up to friends in the industry, asking for help because I was unable to carry on without support… When the work stopped, my stress levels increased. That shot up my diabetes. I tried to manage things on my own by selling off my car and jewellery as I didn’t ask for help initially. I had no mutual funds or fixed deposits so the money came from there to run the house."

