Shagufta Ali Gets Role in Avinash Dhyani’s Sumeru After Seeking Financial Help

Shagufta Ali, actor of serials such as Bepannaah, Saath Nibhaana Saathiya and Sasural Simar Ka is back where she loves it - on the sets. In a recent interview with Times of India, the actress announced that she is back in action since the last two days after a film was offered to her by an old friend Avinash Dhyani. Avinash, who is currently shooting for his upcoming film Sumeru, offered a role to Shagufta.

Shagufta said, “My friend Avinash Dhyani offered me a role for his film Sumeru which I agreed to do although it is a small role but an important one. As am undergoing treatment for my eyes, my doctors allowed me to do as it was not a big role and the lights used in these are not as harsh as it used to be in the past."

In an interview with SpotBoyE, last month, the actress had spoken about her financial difficulties due to the absence of work since 2017. She also said that due to the huge expense that she had to incur for her chemotherapy and other injuries on the sets, she had been out of work for a long time. Even if some work came to her, they didn’t get materialised in the last moment and that led to the actress immersing in debt with every day. She also said that her treatment and her mother’s treatment had suffered as she was unable to take her to the doctor due to financial reasons. “I have sold my car, jewellery and I have been traveling in auto rickshaws if I am going out to the doctor.” She also said that it is extremely humiliating for her to ask for financial help from others as she is a completely self-made person and she had gotten work only for her own merit. The actress broke down while speaking to the publication.

However, the industry soon came to her rescue - Cine And TV Artistes' Association (CINTAA), filmmakers such as Rohit Shetty and others raised money for Shagufta’s treatment. The makers of the dance reality show Dance Deewane 3 also provided financial aid of Rs 3 lakhs to the actress.

