Shagufta Ali in Major Financial Crunch, Dharmendra to Romance Jaya Bachchan, Shabana Azmi

Karan Johar has managed to pull off a casting coup of sorts for his next directorial film, which will be announced on July 6. The film-maker has got Bollywood legends Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan and Shabana Azmi to headline his film, multiple sources told News18. The film, which will mark Johar’s return to direction after five years, will star Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt in lead roles.

Exclusive | Dharmendra to Romance Jaya Bachchan, Shabana Azmi in Karan Johar’s Next Directorial

Jane Tu Ya Jane Na actor Imran Khan’s estranged wife Avantika Malika was once one of the most loved couples in the Bollywood industry. But the rock-solid marriage hit troubled waters and the two started living separately. Avantika and Imran were childhood friends and had dated for several years before they got hitched. They tied the knot in 2011 and have been living separately since 2019. The couple became parents when they were blessed with a girl, Imara in 2014.

Imran Khan’s Estranged wife Avantika Malika Shares Social Media Post on ‘Running Away’

A few days ago, Mandar Chandwadkar, who dons the character of Atma Ram Tukaram Bhide in TMKOC, posted a video on his Instagram handle where he is singing SP Balasubrahmanyam’s song. The name of the song was Sach Mere Yaar Hai. The actor was asked to sing the song by the director of the show, Malav Rajda. The Instagram post shows how Mandar is not just a talented actor, but also a great singer.

TMKOC’s Bhide Aka Mandar Chandwadkar’s Singing Skills Impresses Everyone on Instagram

Bollywood star Aamir Khan and his wife, filmmaker Kiran Rao, announced their divorce in a statement issued to the press on Saturday, July 3. In a joint statement released on Saturday, the couple said that they will continue to be co-parents for their son Azad. Now, Khan’s daughter from his first wife, Ira Khan shared a picture on social media with a cryptic caption, amid this divorce row.

Ira Khan’s Cryptic Post on Father Aamir Khan, Kiran Rao’s Divorce: ‘Next Review Tomorrow’

Actress Shagufta Ali, who has appeared in several film and TV shows in a career spanning 30 years, is out of work and broke at the age of 54. The actress is suffering from diabetes, among other ailments, and taking care of her aged mother as well as her cousin’s daughter, all without any source of income. Acting offers have dwindled in the past four years, leaving Shagufta struggling to pay medical bills.

Actress Shagufta Ali in Major Financial Crunch, Seeks Help for Medical Treatment

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here