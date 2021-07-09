Shagufta Ali Receives Rs 5 Lakh from Madhuri Dixit; Aamir Khan, Kiran Rao Pose with Naga Chaitanya

The Family Man actor Ashlesha Thakur is one of the most loved character-actors in the spy series. And so, her huge fan following does not come as a surprise. While in the premiere season, her character Dhriti is introduced as a volatile and rebellious teen in the midst of a family falling apart, the current outing sees her going deeper into the skin with a love angle introduced. The Dhriti-Kalyan (played by Abhay Verma) romantic relationship has also emerged as one of the hot topics of discussion among the watchers.

The Family Man Actor Ashlesha Thakur aka Dhriti: I’ve a Lot of ‘Rishtas’ in My DMs

Exactly a week after jointly announcing that their 15-year-long marriage is coming to an end, Aamir Khan and Kiran Rao made a social media appearance in a photo shared by actor Naga Chaitanya. The Telugu star is currently with Aamir and Kiran in Ladakh, shooting for the upcoming film Laal Singh Chadha. Chaitanya, who was speculated to have joined the cast of the Forrest Gump remake, confirmed he is indeed shooting for the film with this rare selfie.

Aamir Khan, Kiran Rao Make Social Media Appearance Post Divorce Announcement With Naga Chaitanya

Actor Shagufta Ali, who has been facing financial troubles due to her poor health condition and no work, has received financial aid of Rs 5 lakh from Madhuri Dixit on behalf of Dance Deewane 3. Shagufta made a special appearance on the dance reality show which is co-judged by Madhuri.

Shagufta Ali Breaks Down in Tears As She Receives Rs 5 Lakh from Madhuri Dixit on Dance Deewane 3

Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan, who welcomed their second baby on February 21, have neither revealed the name of their baby boy nor have they shared any clear picture of him on social media. Now, according to a report in Bombay Times, the couple have been calling their newborn Jeh. While there has been no official confirmation from the parents about the name of their newborn, grandfather Randhir Kapoor has reportedly confirmed that his youngest grandson is indeed called Jeh.

Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan Name Their Second Son Jeh, Randhir Kapoor Confirms

Gauahar Khan’s amazing dancing skills are not a secret for anyone. The actress has made it a point to prove it time and again. Today, Gauahar posted a video on her Instagram account flaunting her dance moves on the remix version of the song Do Ghoont Mujhe Bhi Pila De Sharabi. The number is originally from the 1973 film Jheel Ke Us Paar and was picturised on Mumtaz.

Watch: Gauahar Khan Nails ‘Do Ghoont’ Dance Moves in Russia, Shares Video from Honeymoon

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here