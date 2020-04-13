Shah Rukh and Gauri Khan Dance Like No One's Watching in This Throwback Pic

Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan are regarded as one of Bollywood’s power couple. The stunning pair exchanged vows after dating for over five years and has spent more than 28 years of blissful married life.

While mining into the archives, netizens recently pulled out a beautiful photograph of the couple from the days gone by. In the throwback, we see SRK dancing with better-half with absolute fervour. The time-worn snapshot shows Gauri looking an absolute diva dressed in a short black dress and is seen sporting front bangs. Shah Rukh, on the other hand, looks casual wearing a blue shirt and brown pants.

We totally love how both of them have aged gracefully as individuals and have together stood the test of time.

Last month, another clip featuring the couple went viral on social media. Filmmaker Subhash Ghai has shared a throwback video from a Holi party that he hosted in the year 2000 in Madh Island, Mumbai.

In the clip, Shah Rukh was seen playing Holi and was forced to jump into a pool of tinted water. Once he got into the pool, he splashed water on those around. Also, King Khan lifted his wife and carried her to the pool. Gauri eventually got into the pool after



insisted by husband dearest.

SRK , Gauri n friends at subhash ghai's HOLI party in meghna cottage , mud island mumbai in 2000🕺🏽💃🏽https://t.co/ZwmUDNsMFf. — Subhash Ghai (@SubhashGhai1) March 10, 2020

