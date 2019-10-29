Take the pledge to vote

Shah Rukh and Gauri Khan Twin in White at Their Own Diwali Puja

Shah Rukh and Gauri Khan twinned in white during their own puja in the morning before they went to Amitabh Bachchan's grand Diwali party held at Jalsa.

October 29, 2019
Shah Rukh and Gauri Khan turned heads looking gorgeous as ever when they attended Amitabh Bachchan's Diwali bash at Jalsa. However, before that, the actor held their own Diwali puja with family and friends. Photos from the Khans' Diwali celebration surfaced online when they were shared by the couple's friend Pooja Dadlani.

The Khans performed a Diwali puja and SRK shared a picture with Gauri and AbRam with only the Tilaks visible on their foreheads. In the photos uploaded by Pooja Dadlani, Gauri and Shah Rukh can be seen twinning in simple white Kurtas, posing at what looked like Gauri's interior design studio.

Check out the pictures below:

Shah Rukh Khan's Diwali picture faced a lot of trolls but veteran actor Shabana Azmi tweeted in defence of the actor.

Check it out:

The Khans weren't the only ones who celebrated a quiet Diwali at home before going to the Bachchans' party. A picture of Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli's Diwali Puja has also surfaced where the actress looks divine in yellow.

Check it out:

